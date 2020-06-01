‘They crossed the line’: Perry Junior League members upset over batting cage fire

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry Junior League board members say whoever set a number of batting cages on fire, went too far.

The Perry Police is investigating what happened early Saturday morning at Perry Junior League after the batting cage nets caught on fire. Police are calling it arson.

Christy Bridges — president of the Perry Junior League Board — says this isn’t the first time the park has been vandalized, but this is upsetting.

“When someone comes out there and vandalizes our park, they’re actually really hurting our parents and community because it affects their investment,” she said.

Bridges says each net costs $3,000.

Anyone with information can call the Perry Police Department

