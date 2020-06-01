Humidity and rain in the forecast this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — We are starting the week with average temperatures and humidity in our area, but by the end of the week there will be rain in the forecast.
TONIGHT.
Clouds will cover the night sky this evening to bring temperatures down to 63°. There will be calm winds throughout the night, and no rain in the forecast. The low temperatures for the rest of the week will be similar.
THE WEEK AHEAD.
The week ahead has consistent temperatures in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. Low temperatures will stay in the upper 60’s to low 70’s as well. The dew point will stay in the mid-60s all week. Expect lots of moisture in the air.
WEEKEND.
Rain will start falling this Thursday, June 4, and remain in the forecast until Sunday, June 7. On both Friday and Saturday, there is a 50% chance of moderate precipitation for the afternoon and those rain chances will decrease to 30% in the evening. On Sunday those rain chances will decrease to 40%.
