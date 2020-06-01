|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Central City Park may soon get a new name, honoring the Cherry Blossom Festival founder — Carolyn Crayton.
“I can hardly believe what I’m hearing,” Crayton said.
For more than 40 years, Macon has been home to the International Cherry Blossom Festival. The festival draws people worldwide and generates millions of dollars to the city.
Macon-Bibb commissioners say it’s only right to rename the park “Carolyn Crayton Park.”
Commissioners originally wanted to rename the park off Third Street after Crayton, but found out that park had been named in 1914. Therefore, commissioners decided to look at renaming Central City Park because that’s where the main Cherry Blossom event is held.
Commissioner Virgil Watkins wants to honor Crayton, but worries that renaming the park might step on other events’ toes.
“Just caution how we name it,” he said.
Either way, Crayton is humbled by the consideration of having the name change.
“I love every minute of Macon. I love everybody and I just love Macon. It’s just been a joy to get to know people and love them. I feel like I have so many wonderful dear friends,” she said.
Commissioners take a full vote on the name change at Tuesday’s commission meeting.