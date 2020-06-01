Coroner: Man found dead in crawl space of Macon home

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
3
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man’s body was found in a crawl space Monday night.

Jones says 75-year-old Thomas Robinski was found dead at 912 South Plantation Parkway in the Lake Wildwood neighborhood.around 7:45.

Jones says Robinski died of natural causes and had been dead “about two weeks.”

Two hours earlier, a woman was found dead inside her home.

Jones wants to remind everyone to check on your elderly neighbors.

Tucker Sargent
