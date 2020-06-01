Middle Georgia Regional Library kicks off Summer Reading Challenge

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia Regional Library kicked off its Summer Reading Challenge Monday at 14 library locations and websites.
The program aims to keep Bibb County children reading throughout the summer.
Event Information
The library will partner with the Bibb County School District to ensure that students have access to high-quality reading materials summer long.
“We have a lot of positive feedback from parents, who are always looking for something for their children to do over the summer,” said Virginia Fulwood, Regional Children’s Coordinator. “I think it’s very difficult with all the things going on to be able to find a way to keep your child engaged over the summer, so this is a great way to give them something to do.”
Children, teens, and adults can participate in the challenge for free and earn prizes when they complete 15 and 25 hours of reading.
Click here for more.