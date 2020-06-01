Mostly dry start to week

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Enjoy the slightly drier air for the next day or so because by mid week the humidity cranks up and afternoon showers return as well.
TONIGHT.
A few clouds will grace the Middle Georgia sky this evening as temperatures fall into the low and middle 60’s. The average low temperature this time of year is 64° for our area.
TOMORROW.
Cloud cover will increase slightly across the area tomorrow as high temperatures warm back into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. High pressure that kept us dry yesterday and today will slide off into the Atlantic allowing for a shower or two to form tomorrow afternoon. Coverage will be extremely limited.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Temperatures will hold steady through the back half of the seven day forecast. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 80’s while morning lows will bottom out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Beginning on Friday afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible through the end of the weekend.
