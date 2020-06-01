|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park is reopening on a park-by-park basis.
Residents now have access to the park grounds and walking trails from 1:00 to 5:00 PM daily.
A representative from the park says they’re working closely with the National Park Service Office of Public Health, to ensure public and work spaces are safe and clean for visitors and employees.
Visitors must follow all CDC guidelines, which include avoiding crowded areas of the park and high-risk outdoor activities.
Representatives say the Visitor Center and Earth Lodge will remain closed, and they will monitor the park.
For more information on operations or guidelines, visit nps.gov