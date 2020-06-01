UPDATE (Monday, June 1 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/1/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 47,618 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Monday, June 1.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4547
|413.67
|235
|850
|Gwinnett
|3812
|392.53
|130
|634
|DeKalb
|3755
|473.43
|120
|664
|Cobb
|3035
|383.89
|179
|663
|Hall
|2485
|1204.27
|49
|338
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2149
|0
|34
|127
|Dougherty
|1772
|1970.97
|149
|432
|Unknown
|1690
|1
|34
|Clayton
|1233
|404.48
|50
|184
|Cherokee
|907
|340.19
|33
|137
|Henry
|693
|288.91
|23
|89
|Muscogee
|628
|327.72
|17
|99
|Richmond
|598
|295.69
|25
|168
|Douglas
|544
|358.12
|25
|126
|Carroll
|526
|437.9
|24
|100
|Habersham
|521
|1137.55
|23
|74
|Forsyth
|517
|204.75
|12
|69
|Chatham
|506
|173.18
|25
|109
|Bartow
|478
|431.52
|39
|136
|Sumter
|477
|1622.5
|44
|138
|Colquitt
|471
|1037.6
|15
|44
|Bibb
|461
|302.99
|28
|134
|Coweta
|418
|275
|9
|51
|Mitchell
|411
|1863.44
|32
|91
|Whitfield
|382
|364.95
|7
|27
|Houston
|368
|234.34
|17
|93
|Lee
|361
|1204.5
|22
|65
|Newton
|358
|318.64
|11
|67
|Baldwin
|348
|783.29
|26
|68
|Barrow
|329
|380.86
|14
|77
|Paulding
|327
|189.52
|11
|69
|Thomas
|325
|731.47
|32
|65
|Troup
|317
|450.19
|11
|73
|Lowndes
|307
|260.44
|4
|52
|Clarke
|289
|222.69
|13
|45
|Rockdale
|286
|301.18
|8
|72
|Upson
|282
|1073.18
|34
|42
|Coffee
|277
|643.56
|15
|62
|Spalding
|277
|400.81
|22
|51
|Floyd
|266
|266.22
|15
|43
|Walton
|264
|275.53
|12
|46
|Tift
|263
|644.13
|17
|57
|Columbia
|249
|156.97
|8
|36
|Early
|240
|2365.46
|31
|20
|Crisp
|235
|1054.33
|7
|39
|Fayette
|235
|199.93
|13
|37
|Butts
|228
|905.7
|24
|27
|Ware
|228
|635.93
|14
|53
|Terrell
|213
|2515.65
|26
|52
|Worth
|213
|1057.49
|21
|41
|Hancock
|196
|2392.29
|25
|35
|Decatur
|192
|729.43
|5
|21
|Jackson
|191
|255.69
|5
|32
|Dooly
|180
|1343.28
|12
|37
|Randolph
|179
|2650.28
|19
|33
|Gordon
|163
|280.8
|16
|33
|Appling
|160
|862.02
|13
|28
|Walker
|156
|224.11
|0
|3
|Gilmer
|155
|493.36
|0
|20
|Stephens
|147
|558.34
|2
|26
|Catoosa
|135
|196.3
|0
|10
|Calhoun
|132
|2089.6
|6
|17
|Bacon
|128
|1122.41
|3
|10
|Monroe
|122
|440
|11
|20
|Burke
|121
|541.58
|5
|28
|Turner
|120
|1485.88
|13
|25
|Glynn
|119
|138.3
|2
|16
|Polk
|119
|273.68
|1
|13
|Echols
|118
|2973.04
|0
|4
|Oconee
|116
|277.93
|7
|20
|Wilcox
|114
|1296.93
|13
|19
|Grady
|111
|452.32
|4
|26
|Dawson
|109
|403.39
|1
|18
|Laurens
|108
|228.35
|1
|18
|White
|103
|324.33
|3
|21
|Macon
|102
|785.34
|6
|34
|Chattahoochee
|100
|930.32
|0
|6
|Pierce
|100
|511.64
|3
|22
|Harris
|99
|285.2
|6
|17
|Lumpkin
|99
|292.88
|1
|19
|Murray
|93
|230.99
|1
|9
|Putnam
|93
|424.95
|9
|16
|Banks
|90
|450.41
|1
|10
|Meriwether
|85
|404.38
|2
|13
|Franklin
|84
|360.07
|1
|8
|Johnson
|83
|859.12
|2
|13
|Liberty
|82
|132.46
|0
|14
|Ben Hill
|76
|456.59
|1
|8
|Elbert
|75
|395.88
|0
|6
|Bryan
|74
|189.08
|5
|18
|Effingham
|74
|115.58
|1
|12
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Peach
|72
|263.01
|4
|22
|Lamar
|70
|361.81
|2
|11
|Wilkinson
|69
|773.63
|6
|18
|Brooks
|68
|432.38
|8
|10
|Greene
|68
|363.31
|7
|19
|McDuffie
|67
|310.23
|5
|19
|Bulloch
|62
|78.02
|2
|10
|Camden
|62
|114.98
|1
|7
|Oglethorpe
|62
|406.82
|7
|12
|Clinch
|59
|886.42
|2
|7
|Brantley
|57
|296.84
|2
|4
|Marion
|57
|687.33
|2
|11
|Toombs
|56
|207.54
|4
|10
|Madison
|55
|182.26
|1
|11
|Pike
|54
|286.32
|3
|10
|Screven
|54
|388.49
|3
|16
|Stewart
|52
|848.43
|1
|14
|Atkinson
|51
|612.24
|2
|8
|Dodge
|51
|250.18
|2
|8
|Cook
|49
|281.01
|2
|9
|Pickens
|48
|143.16
|3
|13
|Berrien
|47
|243.83
|0
|3
|Union
|46
|181.57
|1
|12
|Bleckley
|45
|350.52
|0
|2
|Seminole
|45
|552.83
|2
|8
|Fannin
|44
|167.17
|1
|5
|Haralson
|43
|139.96
|3
|12
|Jefferson
|43
|280.81
|1
|6
|Pulaski
|42
|385.57
|2
|6
|Miller
|41
|711.31
|0
|3
|Jones
|40
|139.9
|0
|4
|Clay
|39
|1366.02
|2
|5
|Jasper
|39
|274.67
|1
|7
|Talbot
|39
|633.32
|2
|13
|Morgan
|38
|198.56
|0
|5
|Jeff Davis
|37
|244.26
|1
|5
|Telfair
|37
|236.51
|1
|7
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|11
|Heard
|34
|274.86
|2
|6
|Wilkes
|33
|329.54
|1
|6
|Charlton
|32
|241.49
|1
|6
|Hart
|32
|122.57
|0
|1
|Dade
|29
|179.43
|1
|3
|Irwin
|29
|307.43
|1
|8
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Emanuel
|27
|119.13
|2
|5
|Tattnall
|27
|106.25
|0
|3
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Towns
|24
|199.43
|1
|8
|Lanier
|22
|212.54
|2
|5
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|9
|Rabun
|21
|123.63
|1
|8
|Jenkins
|19
|221.55
|1
|5
|Wayne
|19
|63.39
|0
|3
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Twiggs
|17
|210.24
|1
|6
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|Long
|16
|80.34
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|16
|109.84
|1
|2
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Webster
|13
|509.8
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|13
|164.37
|0
|0
|Quitman
|12
|523.1
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|10
|146.43
|0
|1
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 562,815 (471,631 COVID-19 tests; 91,184 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 47,618
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 8,127 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/30 listed 850 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,074 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day but will go to a once daily update (3 p.m.) on Tuesday, June 2.
