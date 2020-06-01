UPDATE (Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/1/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 47,899 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Monday, June 1.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4621
|420.4
|241
|875
|Gwinnett
|3870
|398.5
|132
|665
|DeKalb
|3795
|478.47
|121
|674
|Cobb
|3052
|386.04
|183
|674
|Hall
|2507
|1214.93
|49
|340
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2142
|0
|32
|127
|Dougherty
|1780
|1979.87
|149
|436
|Unknown
|1511
|0
|36
|Clayton
|1234
|404.81
|50
|189
|Cherokee
|910
|341.31
|33
|142
|Henry
|693
|288.91
|23
|90
|Muscogee
|632
|329.81
|18
|103
|Richmond
|599
|296.18
|25
|171
|Douglas
|546
|359.43
|25
|128
|Habersham
|530
|1157.21
|23
|74
|Carroll
|526
|437.9
|24
|101
|Forsyth
|523
|207.12
|12
|69
|Chatham
|516
|176.61
|25
|111
|Sumter
|487
|1656.52
|44
|139
|Bartow
|481
|434.23
|38
|136
|Colquitt
|479
|1055.23
|15
|46
|Bibb
|467
|306.93
|28
|136
|Coweta
|421
|276.97
|9
|52
|Mitchell
|413
|1872.51
|32
|92
|Whitfield
|391
|373.55
|7
|28
|Houston
|375
|238.79
|17
|94
|Lee
|361
|1204.5
|22
|65
|Newton
|361
|321.31
|11
|67
|Baldwin
|349
|785.54
|26
|69
|Barrow
|333
|385.49
|17
|78
|Thomas
|329
|740.47
|32
|67
|Paulding
|328
|190.1
|11
|70
|Troup
|318
|451.61
|11
|75
|Lowndes
|316
|268.07
|4
|52
|Clarke
|293
|225.77
|13
|45
|Rockdale
|285
|300.13
|8
|72
|Upson
|283
|1076.99
|34
|43
|Coffee
|277
|643.56
|15
|65
|Spalding
|277
|400.81
|22
|51
|Floyd
|268
|268.23
|15
|43
|Tift
|266
|651.48
|17
|65
|Walton
|265
|276.58
|12
|46
|Columbia
|251
|158.23
|8
|36
|Early
|241
|2375.32
|31
|20
|Crisp
|236
|1058.82
|7
|39
|Fayette
|235
|199.93
|13
|38
|Butts
|228
|905.7
|24
|28
|Ware
|228
|635.93
|14
|53
|Worth
|222
|1102.17
|21
|47
|Terrell
|213
|2515.65
|26
|52
|Hancock
|197
|2404.49
|25
|37
|Jackson
|195
|261.04
|6
|34
|Decatur
|194
|737.03
|5
|21
|Dooly
|182
|1358.21
|12
|38
|Randolph
|179
|2650.28
|19
|33
|Walker
|168
|241.34
|0
|3
|Gordon
|164
|282.52
|16
|33
|Appling
|161
|867.41
|13
|28
|Gilmer
|155
|493.36
|0
|20
|Stephens
|147
|558.34
|2
|26
|Catoosa
|140
|203.57
|0
|10
|Calhoun
|132
|2089.6
|5
|16
|Bacon
|129
|1131.18
|3
|11
|Turner
|125
|1547.8
|13
|28
|Polk
|124
|285.18
|1
|13
|Burke
|122
|546.06
|6
|30
|Glynn
|122
|141.78
|2
|16
|Monroe
|121
|436.4
|11
|24
|Echols
|119
|2998.24
|0
|4
|Oconee
|116
|277.93
|7
|20
|Wilcox
|116
|1319.68
|13
|20
|Chattahoochee
|114
|1060.56
|0
|6
|Grady
|111
|452.32
|4
|26
|Dawson
|109
|403.39
|1
|18
|Laurens
|108
|228.35
|1
|18
|White
|103
|324.33
|3
|21
|Franklin
|102
|437.22
|1
|8
|Macon
|102
|785.34
|6
|35
|Harris
|101
|290.97
|6
|17
|Lumpkin
|99
|292.88
|1
|19
|Pierce
|99
|506.52
|3
|22
|Murray
|94
|233.48
|1
|9
|Putnam
|93
|424.95
|9
|16
|Banks
|92
|460.41
|1
|10
|Meriwether
|86
|409.13
|2
|13
|Johnson
|83
|859.12
|2
|13
|Liberty
|82
|132.46
|0
|14
|Ben Hill
|76
|456.59
|1
|8
|Bryan
|75
|191.63
|5
|18
|Elbert
|75
|395.88
|0
|6
|Effingham
|74
|115.58
|1
|12
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Peach
|73
|266.67
|4
|23
|Lamar
|71
|366.98
|2
|11
|Brooks
|69
|438.74
|8
|10
|Wilkinson
|69
|773.63
|6
|23
|Greene
|68
|363.31
|7
|19
|McDuffie
|67
|310.23
|5
|19
|Bulloch
|65
|81.79
|2
|10
|Camden
|63
|116.83
|1
|7
|Oglethorpe
|62
|406.82
|7
|13
|Clinch
|59
|886.42
|2
|7
|Brantley
|57
|296.84
|2
|4
|Marion
|57
|687.33
|2
|11
|Toombs
|56
|207.54
|4
|10
|Madison
|55
|182.26
|1
|11
|Screven
|55
|395.68
|3
|16
|Pike
|54
|286.32
|3
|10
|Dodge
|52
|255.09
|2
|8
|Stewart
|52
|848.43
|1
|14
|Atkinson
|51
|612.24
|2
|9
|Berrien
|49
|254.2
|0
|3
|Pickens
|48
|143.16
|3
|13
|Cook
|47
|269.54
|2
|10
|Fannin
|46
|174.77
|1
|5
|Union
|46
|181.57
|1
|12
|Bleckley
|45
|350.52
|0
|2
|Haralson
|45
|146.47
|3
|12
|Seminole
|45
|552.83
|2
|8
|Jefferson
|43
|280.81
|1
|7
|Miller
|42
|728.66
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|42
|385.57
|2
|6
|Jasper
|40
|281.71
|1
|7
|Jones
|40
|139.9
|0
|4
|Clay
|39
|1366.02
|2
|5
|Talbot
|39
|633.32
|2
|13
|Morgan
|38
|198.56
|0
|5
|Jeff Davis
|37
|244.26
|1
|5
|Telfair
|37
|236.51
|1
|7
|Dade
|36
|222.74
|1
|3
|Baker
|35
|1123.23
|3
|12
|Heard
|34
|274.86
|2
|8
|Charlton
|33
|249.04
|1
|6
|Hart
|33
|126.4
|0
|1
|Wilkes
|33
|329.54
|1
|6
|Irwin
|30
|318.03
|1
|8
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Emanuel
|27
|119.13
|2
|5
|Tattnall
|27
|106.25
|0
|3
|Lanier
|25
|241.52
|2
|5
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Rabun
|24
|141.29
|1
|9
|Towns
|24
|199.43
|1
|8
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|9
|Jenkins
|20
|233.21
|1
|6
|Wayne
|20
|66.72
|0
|3
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Twiggs
|17
|210.24
|1
|6
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|Long
|16
|80.34
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|16
|109.84
|1
|2
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Webster
|13
|509.8
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|13
|164.37
|0
|0
|Quitman
|12
|523.1
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|10
|108.41
|0
|1
|Treutlen
|10
|146.43
|0
|1
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 562,815 (471,631 COVID-19 tests; 91,184 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 47,899
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 8,302 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 6/1 listed 841 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,089 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day but will go to a once daily update (3 p.m.) on Tuesday, June 2.
