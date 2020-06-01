UPDATE (Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 7 p.m. ET on Monday, June 1, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 47,899 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Monday, June 1.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 562,815 (471,631 COVID-19 tests; 91,184 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 47,899

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,089 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.  The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day but will go to a once daily update (3 p.m.) on Tuesday, June 2.

