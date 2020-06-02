Baldwin County School District to develop plans to reopen

Listen to the content of this post:

BALDWIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — School Districts across Middle Georgia will be making considerations and recommendations for a safe return to in-person instruction for fall 2020.

Districts like Baldwin County will be developing plans to reopen.

According to Baldwin County School District, administrators will begin reviewing guidance and information to assist with the district’s reopen plans for the upcoming school year.

“There are a lot of things that we have to consider and it’s important for us to have the voices of our stakeholders at the table helping us to make the best decision,” Dr. Noris Price, Baldwin County School District Superintendent said.

The move comes after the Georgia Departments of Education released guidelines to ensure the safety of students and staff during the pandemic.

“The guidelines that we received Monday, will be very helpful in helping everything that we need to have a place and everything we need to consider,” Price said.

Dr. Price is creating a task force to help develop the reentry plan for Baldwin County Schools

“I had already started the work of forming a task force made up of various stakeholders that will help us develop a plan that best meets the needs of our community,” Price said.

During the months of June and July, the task force will be looking at different options to identify the best approach to starting the school year.

She says the district will reach out to parents and students for feedback on their thoughts about online instructions and in-person schooling.