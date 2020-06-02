Commissioners approve funding in budget for Navicent

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Macon-Bibb commissioners near approving a budget, they want to include funding for Medical Center Navicent Health.
During Tuesday’s budget committee meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman said he will not approve a budget that doesn’t give money to Navicent.
Tillman suggests cutting funds from Operation Hope — a program that helps with credit repair — in order to financially support Navicent.
The commissioners’ approval would result in a $50,000 cut in funding to Operation Hope.
“Because with this situation going on with COVID, we just have to show that we support our public local hospital and so I’m hoping that commissioners will join in that effort to help,” Tillman said.
Tuesday night at 6, commissioners will take public comments on the budget.
Next Tuesday, commissioners hope to pass a budget.