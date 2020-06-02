Dry conditions in Middle Georgia

Peyton Lewis
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Here in Middle Georgia we are seeing average temperatures, dry conditions, and warmer air as we make our way further into the week.

A system of high pressure is making its way towards our state and pushing a dry heat into our area.

Our high for Tuesday, June 2, will be 88° with warm dry air throughout the day. This temperature is average for Middle Georgia. The temperatures are right where they need to be for this time of year.

TONIGHT

The overnight low will be 66°. There will be partly cloudy skies and calm winds throughout the evening.

THIS WEEK

The rest of this week will be a little rainy with dry conditions. The rain chances begin on Thursday and will continue until Monday next week. Temperatures will stay consistent this week as well, with highs being in the upper 80s all week and lows being in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

 

