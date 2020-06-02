Macon-Bibb park districts opening in July

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Recreation Department plans to reopen slowly in July.
Rec Director Robert Walker says the department is going to have a soft opening July 7. However, the process is still being discussed.
Commissioners and Walker agreed that children need something to do this summer. Therefore, facilities will limit the number of people allowed entry, and take temperatures.
Currently, commissioners do not know what sports children will be allowed to play.