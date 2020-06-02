Macon march seeks to promote unity and justice

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A peaceful march, calling for unity and criminal justice reform, made its way through the streets of downtown Macon Tuesday night.
Marchers met at the Tubman Museum and made their way to the Government Center on Poplar Street and on to the Bibb Courthouse on Mulberry Street.
More marchers joined in along the way, and many carried signs with the name of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.
At each stop speakers addressed the crowd to talk about the importance of voting and equality. Marchers said they are glad to be part of the movement in Macon and help create a new message.
“I just had to come and do my part and lend my voice to the movement,” said marcher Charlea Foster. “I have a son here who is actually 5 years old. And if I don’t speak up for him, who is going to speak up for him? If I don’t teach him who is going to teach him? I want him to know he will breath.”
Safety was also a priority during Tuesday night’s march. People were encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office were also in place and blocked off roads along the march route.