Medical experts concerned about spread of COVID-19 while protesting, local doctor responds

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As people protest all over the U.S. to fight to end social injustice, medical experts fear protesters efforts may cause a second wave of COVID-19 before anticipated.
Medical professionals have concerns, because protests can bring out hundreds of people, which is a potential breeding ground for COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommends social distancing, as well as avoiding mass gatherings and crowded places, to cut the risk of COVID-19 infections.
One Macon doctor says it’s a valid concern, but he’s not sure if there will be a spike this week as protests continue.
“Based on the activity that’s occurring outside is based on the number of people,” Dr. John Wood said. “So if you’re going to be in a group of people, regardless of what you doing, we really want you to be safe, because that’s what we want for everybody. We want to make sure that this virus doesn’t start picking back up if we don’t see a bunch of healthy people gets exposed to this illness.”
Wood says don’t forget your mask and hand sanitizer if you attend a protest.