Protesters march against social injustice in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nearly 200 protesters united in Warner Robins Tuesday to speak out against police brutality.
“We are tired and fed up,” protester Yvette Harris said.
The protest comes after demonstrations across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd.
“Every year we see more and more videos of black Americans being killed by police,” participant Jared Meck said.
The two-hour protest made its way up Watson Boulevard as protesters chanted. Their message was loud and clear.
“We tired of being treated like we don’t matter,” Harris said.
Essence Hunter says she planned the peaceful protest after one was rescheduled in Marietta. Hunter feels it’s her duty to keep the movement going in middle Georgia. When asked another way Americans can fight violence against African Americans, aside from protests, Hunter said leadership.
“Voting, not just voting for the president but voting for local people, judges, anyone that has a hand in the justice system,” Hunter explained.
41NBC asked another protester their feelings on protests happening in cities like Atlanta, where things turned violent.
“It’s unnecessary, we shouldn’t be burning things down that we build,” protester Logan Bell said.
Protesters say they hope the message will remain beyond Tuesday’s protest and change will come soon.