Rain chances on the rise

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After another warm, dry day across Middle Georgia on Tuesday, rain showers are back tomorrow. Rain coverage will increase through the weekend.
TONIGHT.
Under a mostly clear sky temperatures will fall quickly after sunset at 8:38 pm this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 60’s.
TOMORROW.
Temperatures will rebound nicely on Wednesday under a partly sunny sky. High temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80’s. A shower or two is possible tomorrow afternoon, but most will stay dry. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s under a partly cloudy sky.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Rain chances will continue to rise through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are forecast Friday through Monday. Temperatures will stay pretty uniform with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.
