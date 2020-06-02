Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 25-29

|
Restaurant Report Card: May 25-29
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 25 and Friday, May 29.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
CSH – Cook Building
620 BROAD ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31062
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2020
Goodie Gallery
812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2020
Navicent Health Baldwin (Food Service)
821 N COBB ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2020
That Way Wings
335 ALLEN MEMORIAL DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2020
Jalisco Mexican Grill #2 Inc.
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2020
Houston County:
La Pina Loka Snacks
2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2020
Ole Times Country Buffet
1208 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2020
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2020
Meakan Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse
1992 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2020
Subway
105 IFFIE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2020
Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2020
Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2020
The Pond
2407 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2020
Salsa’s Mexican Grill – Mobile
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2020
Salsa’s Mexican Grill #2 – Base of Operation
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2020
Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2020
Waffle House
310 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2020
The Perfect Pear
922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2020
Laurens County:
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 200 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2020
Subway
2165 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2020
Your Pie
116 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2020
Smitty’s Smokehouse – Mobile Unit
912 FELDER FULFORD RD ROCKLEDGE, GA 30454
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2020
Smitty’s Smokehouse – Mobile Base
912 FELDER FULFORD RD ROCKLEDGE, GA 30454
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2020
Macon County:
Pam’s Sweet Treats
119 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2020
Twiggs County:
Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2020
Washington County:
Chester Dean’s
107 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2020
Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-27-2020
Wilcox County:
Ms. Kat’s Kitchen
202 S BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2020