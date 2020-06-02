Tubman Museum reopens on limited basis

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tubman Museum reopened Tuesday.
The museum closed its doors in March due to the pandemic as staff members worked remotely to limit access.
Several operational changes have been made to stop the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing guidelines, no guided tours and limited occupancy of the building.
Museum Curator, Jeffrey Bruce, says visitors will also be limited to the galleries and spaces.
“We ask that people limit occupancy of exhibition spaces, we want to try to keep it down to six people at any gallery, at any single point in time,” Bruce said.
The Tubman Museum is open on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors must wear a mask.
If you do not have a mask, you can buy one for $2 at the gift shop.