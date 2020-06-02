UPDATE: 2 arrested following Fort Valley shooting death

|
UPDATE (6/2) : Fort Valley Police say two people are now in custody following a shooting Monday that resulted in a man’s death.
27-year-old old Richard “Ricky” Lee Postell is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
26-year-old Jada Unique Williams is charged with murder and aggravated assault as a party to the crime.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Peach County Sheriff’s Office and Peach County Drug Enforcement Unit assisted in the investigation.
“The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming and more individuals may be charged,” Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said.
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot Monday night in Fort Valley.
Police say 24-year-old Juan Stewart was shot in the chest at Lakeview Apartments on Edward Street just before 5:30.
Stewart was taken to the Peach County Medical Center, where he later died.
Call Fort Valley Police at (478) 825-3384 if you have any information that could help solve the case.