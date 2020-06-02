UPDATE (Tuesday, June 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/2/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 48,207 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 2.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|161
|867.41
|13
|28
|Atkinson
|51
|612.24
|2
|9
|Bacon
|131
|1148.72
|3
|11
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|11
|Baldwin
|350
|787.79
|26
|69
|Banks
|93
|465.42
|1
|11
|Barrow
|328
|379.7
|18
|78
|Bartow
|485
|437.84
|38
|136
|Ben Hill
|77
|462.6
|1
|9
|Berrien
|49
|254.2
|0
|3
|Bibb
|472
|310.22
|29
|136
|Bleckley
|48
|373.89
|0
|2
|Brantley
|58
|302.05
|2
|4
|Brooks
|70
|445.09
|8
|10
|Bryan
|75
|191.63
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|67
|84.31
|2
|10
|Burke
|122
|546.06
|6
|30
|Butts
|234
|929.53
|24
|28
|Calhoun
|134
|2121.26
|6
|17
|Camden
|64
|118.69
|1
|7
|Candler
|14
|129.19
|0
|4
|Carroll
|524
|436.23
|24
|101
|Catoosa
|142
|206.48
|0
|10
|Charlton
|33
|249.04
|1
|6
|Chatham
|518
|177.29
|26
|112
|Chattahoochee
|154
|1432.69
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|25
|100.94
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|911
|341.69
|33
|142
|Clarke
|295
|227.31
|14
|45
|Clay
|39
|1366.02
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1238
|406.12
|51
|191
|Clinch
|59
|886.42
|2
|7
|Cobb
|3056
|386.55
|183
|678
|Coffee
|277
|643.56
|15
|65
|Colquitt
|484
|1066.24
|15
|48
|Columbia
|251
|158.23
|8
|36
|Cook
|47
|269.54
|2
|10
|Coweta
|422
|277.63
|9
|52
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Crisp
|237
|1063.3
|7
|39
|Dade
|37
|228.93
|1
|3
|Dawson
|109
|403.39
|1
|18
|DeKalb
|3803
|479.48
|121
|678
|Decatur
|204
|775.02
|5
|21
|Dodge
|52
|255.09
|2
|8
|Dooly
|183
|1365.67
|12
|38
|Dougherty
|1784
|1984.32
|149
|435
|Douglas
|549
|361.41
|25
|126
|Early
|244
|2404.89
|31
|20
|Echols
|121
|3048.63
|0
|4
|Effingham
|75
|117.14
|1
|12
|Elbert
|75
|395.88
|0
|6
|Emanuel
|27
|119.13
|2
|5
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Fannin
|47
|178.57
|1
|5
|Fayette
|237
|201.63
|13
|38
|Floyd
|274
|274.23
|15
|43
|Forsyth
|532
|210.69
|12
|70
|Franklin
|104
|445.8
|1
|9
|Fulton
|4638
|421.95
|242
|876
|Gilmer
|156
|496.55
|1
|21
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|133
|154.57
|2
|16
|Gordon
|166
|285.97
|16
|33
|Grady
|114
|464.55
|4
|27
|Greene
|68
|363.31
|7
|19
|Gwinnett
|3891
|400.66
|133
|670
|Habersham
|530
|1157.21
|23
|74
|Hall
|2508
|1215.42
|50
|340
|Hancock
|197
|2404.49
|25
|37
|Haralson
|47
|152.98
|3
|12
|Harris
|102
|293.85
|6
|17
|Hart
|33
|126.4
|0
|1
|Heard
|35
|282.94
|2
|8
|Henry
|695
|289.75
|23
|91
|Houston
|376
|239.43
|17
|94
|Irwin
|30
|318.03
|1
|8
|Jackson
|198
|265.06
|6
|34
|Jasper
|39
|274.67
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|37
|244.26
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|44
|287.34
|1
|7
|Jenkins
|21
|244.87
|1
|7
|Johnson
|83
|859.12
|2
|13
|Jones
|40
|139.9
|0
|4
|Lamar
|71
|366.98
|2
|11
|Lanier
|25
|241.52
|2
|5
|Laurens
|108
|228.35
|1
|18
|Lee
|361
|1204.5
|22
|65
|Liberty
|82
|132.46
|1
|14
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|Long
|16
|80.34
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|319
|270.62
|4
|53
|Lumpkin
|99
|292.88
|1
|19
|Macon
|102
|785.34
|6
|35
|Madison
|56
|185.57
|1
|11
|Marion
|59
|711.44
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|67
|310.23
|5
|19
|McIntosh
|16
|109.84
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|87
|413.89
|2
|14
|Miller
|42
|728.66
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|413
|1872.51
|32
|92
|Monroe
|121
|436.4
|11
|24
|Montgomery
|11
|119.25
|0
|1
|Morgan
|38
|198.56
|0
|5
|Murray
|96
|238.44
|1
|11
|Muscogee
|637
|332.42
|18
|103
|Newton
|370
|329.32
|11
|68
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2144
|0
|32
|125
|Oconee
|116
|277.93
|8
|20
|Oglethorpe
|62
|406.82
|7
|13
|Paulding
|330
|191.26
|11
|70
|Peach
|74
|270.32
|4
|23
|Pickens
|48
|143.16
|3
|13
|Pierce
|100
|511.64
|3
|22
|Pike
|54
|286.32
|3
|10
|Polk
|126
|289.78
|1
|13
|Pulaski
|42
|385.57
|2
|6
|Putnam
|93
|424.95
|9
|16
|Quitman
|12
|523.1
|1
|4
|Rabun
|23
|135.41
|1
|8
|Randolph
|179
|2650.28
|19
|33
|Richmond
|598
|295.69
|25
|170
|Rockdale
|289
|304.34
|8
|72
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Screven
|55
|395.68
|3
|16
|Seminole
|45
|552.83
|2
|8
|Spalding
|277
|400.81
|22
|52
|Stephens
|147
|558.34
|2
|26
|Stewart
|52
|848.43
|1
|14
|Sumter
|489
|1663.32
|44
|139
|Talbot
|39
|633.32
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|27
|106.25
|0
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|9
|Telfair
|37
|236.51
|1
|7
|Terrell
|213
|2515.65
|26
|52
|Thomas
|332
|747.23
|32
|67
|Tift
|270
|661.28
|18
|68
|Toombs
|56
|207.54
|4
|10
|Towns
|24
|199.43
|1
|8
|Treutlen
|12
|175.72
|0
|1
|Troup
|320
|454.46
|11
|76
|Turner
|128
|1584.94
|13
|28
|Twiggs
|17
|210.24
|1
|6
|Union
|46
|181.57
|1
|12
|Unknown
|1561
|0
|0
|37
|Upson
|284
|1080.79
|34
|43
|Walker
|162
|232.73
|0
|3
|Walton
|269
|280.75
|12
|46
|Ware
|228
|635.93
|14
|53
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Wayne
|20
|66.72
|0
|3
|Webster
|13
|509.8
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|13
|164.37
|0
|0
|White
|103
|324.33
|3
|21
|Whitfield
|391
|373.55
|7
|28
|Wilcox
|117
|1331.06
|13
|20
|Wilkes
|33
|329.54
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|70
|784.84
|7
|23
|Worth
|223
|1107.14
|21
|47
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 565,612 (474,287 COVID-19 tests; 91,325 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 48,207
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 8,334 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 6/1 listed 841 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,102 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3:34 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
