Bibb deputies looking for 17-year-old accused of shooting 14-year-old

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for a 17-year-old they say shot a 14-year-old Wednesday night.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of Third Avenue and Brief Street just before 6:45.

Deputies say the 14-year-old was walking on Third Avenue when he was approached by 17-year-old D’Michael Jenkins of Macon.

Deputies say Jenkins pulled a pistol and fired several shots at the 14-year-old, who was struck in the right arm.

The 14-year-old was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

Deputies say Jenkins is known to be in the Pleasant Hills area and he was last seen wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants.

He is wanted for aggravated assault and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you know where he is.

