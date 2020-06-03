Downtown Macon businesses prepare for First Friday

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The First Friday of June in downtown Macon returns as businesses reopen after being forced to shut down due to COVID-19.
Every first Friday of the month, Macon businesses host events as a way for residents to come together and explore the city.
Due to coronavirus, many businesses offer virtual online events such as art galleries.
Now as the city starts to reopen, NewTown Macon will offer in-person events.
The company plans to place outdoor seating along Poplar Street for people to enjoy themselves while following CDC recommendations.
“Businesses have been super creative and we’ve been impressed at NewTown of how they’ve been able to pivot and change their business model so quickly,” said Emily Hopkins, director of Place at NewTown Macon. “So we are really confident in our businesses in Downtown Macon that they will weather the storm and they’ll be stronger than ever.”
NewTown Macon creates Facebook events for First Friday each month.