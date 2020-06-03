Fight leads to shooting at Hawkinsville Road mobile home park

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot in the abdomen at a mobile home park on Hawkinsville Road Wednesday night.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Green Pine Acres Mobile Home Park, located at 5600 Hawkinsville Road, just after 8:30.

Deputies say a physical altercation started between multiple people, and an “unknown person” pulled a gun and fired multiple shots.

A 40-year-old man was shot, whose name was not released, was shot and taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health.

He is listed in critical but stable condition.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Tucker Sargent
