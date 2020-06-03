Georgia clubs, bars open doors with requirements

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Clubs and bars can now reopen their doors, but with coronavirus still looming, businesses may look different.

Governor Brian Kemp has given 39 safety requirements for bars and nightclubs to follow for operations.

“It’s been challenging. It’s kind of a different business model so to speak right now,” said Cesare Mammarella, owner of Bearfoot Tavern.

Some new rules limit capacity to 25 people and allow the serving of drinks within a designated area.

The owner says capacity for his business is 65. However, he reduced the food menu by 15% and he also reduced staffing.

“People came back on a voluntarily basis,” shared Mammarella.

Like Bearfoot Tavern, some bars opened as early as April. Other bars and pubs, like Daiquiris & More, will open Wednesday evening.

According to Mammarella, Barefoot Tavern will have shorter hours and open twice a day.

“11:30 to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and then we shut down until 5 o’clock,” said the owner.

In between times, the owner says the staff will constantly clean and disinfect areas.

“We are spending more money on cleaning products than lettuce and tomatoes which is crazy,” says Mammarella.

The Bearfoot Tavern owner says he doesn’t mind as long as his customers are safe, and his business follows CDC guidelines.