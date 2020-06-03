‘It was just a bad choice of words’: Macon-Bibb commissioner apologizes for social media post

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb District 6 Commissioner Joe Allen says he’s sorry for a post he made on Facebook this week.

“It’s now time to SHOOT to KILL them if they continue to destroy,” Allen wrote on a Milwaukee news station’s Facebook live video. The comment is no longer visible on the post.

Viewer Heather Dudley sent screenshots of Allen’s post to 41NBC Wednesday.

Dudley also sent a tweet to the commissioner, to which he originally replied, “Not me!”

That interaction is posted below.

Not me! — Joe Allen (@BibbJoe) June 3, 2020

When reached by phone Wednesday night, Allen admitted he made the post and called it “a bad choice of words.”

“It wasn’t about the gentleman that got killed,” Allen said. “Those officers should be tried and convicted. I mean, I saw it on TV. It was about the looters and the people doing the shooting and the killing people and doing stuff like that.”

“My thing was: Protect yourself,” Allen continued. “If they come to me about my family, I would protect my family by shooting to kill.”

Allen says people who know him know “all I try to do is help people.”

“I don’t try to hurt them,” he said.

Allen said he was upset about what he was seeing on television and that “nothing was taking place in trying to stop the violence.”

“I shouldn’t have made the statement to start with,” Allen said. “I’ve never pushed to violence, and that was wrong. That was just totally wrong of me. I was just upset.”

“If you’ve got some reason to be out there protesting, you’ve got a right to do that,” he continued. “And I’m 100% for it.”

