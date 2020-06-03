‘It was just a bad choice of words’: Macon-Bibb commissioner apologizes for social media post

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
19
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) Macon-Bibb District 6 Commissioner Joe Allen says he’s sorry for a post he made on Facebook this week.

“It’s now time to SHOOT to KILL them if they continue to destroy,” Allen wrote on a Milwaukee news station’s Facebook live video. The comment is no longer visible on the post.

Viewer Heather Dudley sent screenshots of Allen’s post to 41NBC Wednesday.

Dudley also sent a tweet to the commissioner, to which he originally replied, “Not me!”

That interaction is posted below.

When reached by phone Wednesday night, Allen admitted he made the post and called it “a bad choice of words.”

“It wasn’t about the gentleman that got killed,” Allen said. “Those officers should be tried and convicted. I mean, I saw it on TV. It was about the looters and the people doing the shooting and the killing people and doing stuff like that.”

“My thing was: Protect yourself,” Allen continued. “If they come to me about my family, I would protect my family by shooting to kill.”

Allen says people who know him know “all I try to do is help people.”

“I don’t try to hurt them,” he said.

Allen said he was upset about what he was seeing on television and that “nothing was taking place in trying to stop the violence.”

“I shouldn’t have made the statement to start with,” Allen said. “I’ve never pushed to violence, and that was wrong. That was just totally wrong of me. I was just upset.”

“If you’ve got some reason to be out there protesting, you’ve got a right to do that,” he continued. “And I’m 100% for it.”

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleGeorgia clubs, bars open doors with requirements
Next articleFight leads to shooting at Hawkinsville Road mobile home park
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!