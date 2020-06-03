Shower and storm chances increase tomorrow

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- As high pressure slides off into the Atlantic, our dry days will come to an end.
TONIGHT.
Clouds will hang around through the overnight hours as temperatures only fall into the upper 60’s. Rain is not expected across the region.
TOMORROW.
Under a partly cloudy sky, high temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80’s. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms return back to Middle Georgia as well. Overnight conditions will be mostly cloudy with temperatures running near 70°.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast each and every day through early next week. Right now, the best coverage of rain looks to move in early next week.
