Society Garden to unveil Little Richard mural

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A mural honoring rock and roll icon, and Macon native, Little Richard Penniman is in the works.

Artist ‘Jeks’ is completing the more than 20 foot mural in Macon at Society Garden on Ingleside Avenue. The owners of the beer garden say that they had already planned to honor Penniman with the mural before his passing. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put the project on hold. The garden’s recent reopening made the perfect opportunity carry out their original plan.

Co-owner Brad Evans says that the work of art is a well deserved memorial for the late legend. ” I think it’s definitely important that we hold up these figures right here in our own community”, he added.

The mural will be ready for viewing on Friday, June 5th.