UPDATE (Wednesday, June 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/3/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 48,894 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 3.
|County*
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|170
|915.9
|13
|28
|Atkinson
|53
|636.25
|2
|9
|Bacon
|136
|1192.56
|3
|11
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|11
|Baldwin
|352
|792.29
|27
|70
|Banks
|86
|430.39
|1
|12
|Barrow
|333
|385.49
|18
|78
|Bartow
|496
|447.77
|39
|138
|Ben Hill
|81
|486.63
|1
|9
|Berrien
|48
|249.01
|0
|3
|Bibb
|481
|316.14
|29
|137
|Bleckley
|48
|373.89
|0
|3
|Brantley
|59
|307.26
|2
|4
|Brooks
|72
|457.81
|8
|10
|Bryan
|77
|196.74
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|77
|96.9
|2
|11
|Burke
|123
|550.53
|6
|30
|Butts
|237
|941.45
|24
|28
|Calhoun
|135
|2137.09
|7
|18
|Camden
|66
|122.39
|1
|7
|Candler
|14
|129.19
|0
|4
|Carroll
|535
|445.39
|26
|102
|Catoosa
|145
|210.84
|0
|10
|Charlton
|33
|249.04
|1
|6
|Chatham
|522
|178.66
|26
|113
|Chattahoochee
|160
|1488.51
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|25
|100.94
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|923
|346.19
|33
|143
|Clarke
|296
|228.08
|14
|45
|Clay
|41
|1436.08
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1260
|413.33
|51
|190
|Clinch
|59
|886.42
|2
|7
|Cobb
|3097
|391.73
|186
|692
|Coffee
|285
|662.14
|15
|65
|Colquitt
|488
|1075.06
|15
|48
|Columbia
|266
|167.68
|8
|36
|Cook
|45
|258.07
|2
|10
|Coweta
|432
|284.21
|9
|53
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Crisp
|237
|1063.3
|7
|39
|Dade
|39
|241.31
|1
|3
|Dawson
|110
|407.09
|1
|18
|DeKalb
|3874
|488.43
|122
|681
|Decatur
|206
|782.62
|5
|21
|Dodge
|52
|255.09
|2
|8
|Dooly
|185
|1380.6
|12
|38
|Dougherty
|1790
|1990.99
|149
|439
|Douglas
|556
|366.02
|25
|124
|Early
|247
|2434.46
|32
|20
|Echols
|125
|3149.41
|0
|4
|Effingham
|75
|117.14
|1
|12
|Elbert
|75
|395.88
|0
|6
|Emanuel
|28
|123.54
|2
|5
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Fannin
|49
|186.17
|1
|5
|Fayette
|239
|203.33
|13
|39
|Floyd
|281
|281.24
|15
|43
|Forsyth
|534
|211.48
|12
|72
|Franklin
|105
|450.08
|1
|9
|Fulton
|4688
|426.5
|244
|889
|Gilmer
|157
|499.73
|1
|21
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|135
|156.89
|2
|16
|Gordon
|170
|292.86
|16
|34
|Grady
|117
|476.77
|4
|28
|Greene
|71
|379.33
|7
|19
|Gwinnett
|4063
|418.37
|135
|678
|Habersham
|538
|1174.67
|23
|75
|Hall
|2539
|1230.44
|50
|344
|Hancock
|197
|2404.49
|25
|37
|Haralson
|49
|159.49
|4
|13
|Harris
|111
|319.77
|6
|17
|Hart
|34
|130.23
|0
|1
|Heard
|35
|282.94
|2
|8
|Henry
|716
|298.5
|23
|91
|Houston
|381
|242.61
|18
|94
|Irwin
|31
|328.63
|1
|8
|Jackson
|199
|266.4
|6
|33
|Jasper
|40
|281.71
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|38
|250.86
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|46
|300.4
|1
|7
|Jenkins
|21
|244.87
|1
|7
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|13
|Jones
|44
|153.89
|0
|4
|Lamar
|73
|377.32
|2
|12
|Lanier
|24
|231.86
|2
|7
|Laurens
|108
|228.35
|1
|18
|Lee
|361
|1204.5
|22
|65
|Liberty
|83
|134.08
|1
|14
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|1
|6
|Long
|16
|80.34
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|326
|276.56
|4
|53
|Lumpkin
|101
|298.8
|1
|20
|Macon
|104
|800.74
|6
|36
|Madison
|59
|195.51
|1
|11
|Marion
|59
|711.44
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|69
|319.49
|5
|19
|McIntosh
|16
|109.84
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|95
|451.95
|2
|16
|Miller
|42
|728.66
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|415
|1881.57
|32
|94
|Monroe
|124
|447.22
|11
|24
|Montgomery
|13
|140.94
|0
|2
|Morgan
|38
|198.56
|0
|5
|Murray
|99
|245.9
|1
|11
|Muscogee
|673
|351.2
|18
|105
|Newton
|376
|334.66
|11
|67
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2183
|0
|31
|125
|Oconee
|119
|285.12
|9
|20
|Oglethorpe
|63
|413.39
|7
|13
|Paulding
|334
|193.58
|11
|71
|Peach
|76
|277.63
|4
|23
|Pickens
|50
|149.12
|3
|13
|Pierce
|105
|537.22
|3
|22
|Pike
|56
|296.92
|3
|11
|Polk
|131
|301.27
|1
|13
|Pulaski
|43
|394.75
|2
|6
|Putnam
|95
|434.09
|9
|16
|Quitman
|14
|610.29
|1
|4
|Rabun
|25
|147.18
|1
|9
|Randolph
|179
|2650.28
|19
|33
|Richmond
|606
|299.64
|25
|170
|Rockdale
|297
|312.76
|8
|73
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Screven
|55
|395.68
|3
|16
|Seminole
|45
|552.83
|2
|8
|Spalding
|280
|405.15
|22
|52
|Stephens
|147
|558.34
|3
|26
|Stewart
|53
|864.74
|1
|14
|Sumter
|490
|1666.72
|44
|138
|Talbot
|40
|649.56
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|29
|114.12
|0
|3
|Taylor
|23
|289.02
|2
|10
|Telfair
|37
|236.51
|1
|7
|Terrell
|215
|2539.27
|26
|52
|Thomas
|346
|778.74
|32
|68
|Tift
|271
|663.73
|18
|68
|Toombs
|58
|214.95
|4
|10
|Towns
|26
|216.05
|1
|8
|Treutlen
|13
|190.36
|0
|1
|Troup
|345
|489.96
|11
|79
|Turner
|134
|1659.24
|13
|28
|Twiggs
|18
|222.61
|1
|6
|Union
|48
|189.46
|1
|13
|Unknown
|1338
|0
|0
|35
|Upson
|290
|1103.63
|34
|43
|Walker
|171
|245.65
|0
|3
|Walton
|273
|284.93
|15
|49
|Ware
|234
|652.67
|14
|54
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Wayne
|22
|73.4
|0
|3
|Webster
|13
|509.8
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|13
|164.37
|0
|0
|White
|105
|330.63
|3
|23
|Whitfield
|408
|389.79
|7
|28
|Wilcox
|117
|1331.06
|13
|20
|Wilkes
|34
|339.52
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|69
|773.63
|7
|23
|Worth
|226
|1122.03
|21
|47
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 574,400 (482,712 COVID-19 tests; 91,688 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 48,894
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 8,419 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 3:11 p.m. ET on 6/2 listed 828 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,123 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
