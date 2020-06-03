Warner Robins man accused of attacking woman in motel stairwell

WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man is in jail accused of attacking a woman in a Motel 6 stairwell and taking her purse.
Police arrested 28-year Alexander Slater on Tuesday.
According to police, a woman said Slater choked her with her purse strap and attacked her with a gun. She told police Slater then drove off with her purse. Witnesses at the scene were able to give officers the suspect’s tag number and vehicle description.
Police later found the vehicle in the 400 block of Jackie Blvd. After a short foot chase, police say they arrested Slater with drugs and a gun in his possession.
The victim was transported to Houston Healthcare for treatment of her injuries.
