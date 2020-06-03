Wellness Center, Navicent Health reopens with limits

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Wellness Center, Navicent Health is now beginning phases to reopen.
Members who return must follow guidelines to use the equipment, services, and spaces. This includes:
- Screening, including temperature checks, will be required upon arrival
- Members will be required to sign a daily waiver acknowledgment
- A check-in and check out process has been put into place to ensure occupancy levels comply with social distancing regulations
- Due to limited occupancy and social distancing regulations, members will be asked to limit their gym time to one hour or less. This will allow other members to access the facility
- Properly worn masks are required for both members and teammates
- Water fountains will not be in use. Members should bring their own hydration or purchase bottled drinks from vending machines
- Additional hand sanitizing stations have been placed at regular intervals. Members are encouraged to take advantage of these stations and refrain from touching their face
The Wellness Center, Navicent Health will have the following fitness options available phase one:
- The walking track will be available with capacity restrictions to ensure social distancing
- Cardio equipment on the fitness floor is available within social distancing regulations
- Weight machines are available on the fitness floor within social distancing regulations
- Free weights are available on the fitness floor within social distancing regulations
The following fitness options will remain suspended during phase one:
- The swimming pool and sauna will remain closed during phase one
- Group fitness classes will not be rescheduled during phase one, and members are asked not to gather in groups within the center
- Basketball and racquetball courts will remain closed during phase one
Personal training will not be offered during phase one
- The showers will remain closed during phase one, with locker rooms available for restroom use only
- Specialty programs including Golden Opportunities, Cancer WellFit, and Power Over Parkinson’s will remain suspended at this time
- Childcare will not be provided during phase one
“The people in the community have been really positive, they’ve taken all of this seriously as we all should,” said Lisa Seneker, Manager of Wellness center. “We have even gotten people who call us or email just to say thank you for closing and doing what’s right.”
Wellness Center, Navicent Health’s phase one hours of operation are as follows:
- Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.