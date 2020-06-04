Dog of the Week: Marshall

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Marshall is a one to two year old bulldog mix. He’s  playful, loving and people friendly.

He’s also in need of a forever home.

You can adopt him at All About Animals Rescue. It’s $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter. Anyone that comes to adopt is required to wear a mask and gloves. 

To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/