Dog of the Week: Marshall

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Marshall is a one to two year old bulldog mix. He’s playful, loving and people friendly.
He’s also in need of a forever home.
You can adopt him at All About Animals Rescue. It’s $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter. Anyone that comes to adopt is required to wear a mask and gloves.
To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/