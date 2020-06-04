Agency provides preliminary analysis of arrests at Atlanta protests

|
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Information and Analysis Sharing Center conducted a preliminary analysis of arrests related to protest events in Atlanta from May 29 – June 1.
This is according to a GBI news release.
The news release says that the analysis revealed the following:
Residency
Of the more than 370 arrests examined in Atlanta/Fulton County:
- 57 subjects were from out-of-state
- five subjects were homeless
- the majority (294) were Georgia residents
- Some subjects are still being affirmatively identified and may have provided false information upon arrest
- Residents from 19 states outside Georgia (Alabama, Missouri, Minnesota, Arkansas, North Carolina, Maryland, California, New Jersey, Michigan, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Florida, New York, Virginia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and South Carolina) were arrested
Criminal History
While most subjects did not have any prior criminal history, there were more than 30 instances where an arrested subject had a significant criminal history. This includes charges that could be consistent with prior involvement in violent civil unrest.
The news release also states that the most common criminal history charges included:
- Willful obstruction
- Terroristic threats and acts
- False name/DOB to LEO
- Aggravated assault
Multiple subjects had active warrants at the time of their arrest.
Age
The average age of arrested subjects was 24. The youngest age arrested was 17 and the oldest was 69.
Possibility of outside influence
The GBI says at least 10 people were bonded out by one out of state individual, suggesting “coordination and outside influence.”