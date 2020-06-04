BS Report: June 3rd

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Can baseball bring us together? Bill Shanks believes so, but when are the players and owners going to get together to get America’s favorite pastime back on track?
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
(478) 745- 4141|Share It
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet.
NEWS App|WEATHER App
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox.
41NBC Email Sign Up