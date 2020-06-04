Capricorn Sound Studios reopening museum

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer Music at Capricorn is reopening its museum to the public with new guidelines.

Social distancing and increased sanitation are some of the measures that the museum is taking to keep visitors safe. Only ten visitors are allowed inside the museum at a time, and are encouraged to wear masks. Hand sanitizers are available on every floor, and restrooms are sanitized more frequently. Staff will also wear masks, and sanitize surfaces after every group of visitors.

The museum will resume normal business hours, however guided studio tours will only be available Friday through Sunday.

Normal business hours are: