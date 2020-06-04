Bibb deputies need help finding suspect wanted for credit card fraud investigation

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need the Public’s help finding and identifying a suspect in connection with a financial transaction card fraud investigation.
Investigators say several incidents occurred at the BP, Jet Food Mart, located at 4765 Riverside Drive from January 5, 2020, through March 4, 2020.
Authorities say that the suspect used several cloned and stolen bank cards to purchase diesel fuel for four different semi-tractor trailer trucks. The purchases totaled over $3,100.00.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office
If you have any information on the whereabouts of or the identification of the suspect, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.