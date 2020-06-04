Four arrested in forgery investigation involving COVID-19 victim

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County deputies arrest four people accused of forging documents regarding the estate of a COVID-19 victim.
Tuesday, deputies arresting Mark Cain, Donna Nelson, and Cindy Padgett. A fourth suspect — Mary Stephens — turned herself in Wednesday. They all are charged with varying counts of conspiracy to commit a felony (forgery).
Cain is also charged with a misdemeanor of unauthorized use of practicing law.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports the forgery investigation began May 5th following a complaint.
Both the State Bar of Georgia and Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement are helping with this on-going investigation.
