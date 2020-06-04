Georgia AD Greg McGarity given 1-year contract extension

|
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity has been given a one-year contract extension.
The announcement came in a rare online video spring meeting of the University of Georgia athletic association’s board of directors.
The 65-year-old McGarity was named Georgia’s AD in 2010.
His extension came in a unanimous vote.
UGA President Jere W. Morehead said he was grateful McGarity agreed to serve another year “particularly now, with all that we’re going through — in this country and in intercollegiate athletics.”
Morehead said he appreciates McGarity’s “willingness to serve.’’
