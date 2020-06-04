3 charged in slaying of Ahmaud Arbery face court hearing

|
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Three Georgia men charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery are due in court.
A judge scheduled a hearing Thursday to determine whether authorities have sufficient evidence to send the case to a trial court.
Arbery was slain Feb. 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and gave chase when they spotted the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. 64-year-old Greg McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael were charged last month with felony murder and aggravated assault. They were arrested after cellphone video of the shooting stirred a national outcry.
The man who shot that video, 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan, is also charged with felony murder.