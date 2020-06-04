Historic Macon flea market returns

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation’s flea market fundraiser is back on for the first time since the pandemic.

The foundation’s Director of Engagement says that Historic Macon took a big hit after cancelling their April market. However, volunteers are excited about the foundation’s biggest fundraiser bouncing back for this month. Hundreds of items, including furniture and toys, are up for grabs every Wednesday in June, but with some new rules.

Shoppers now have to register online before attending the flea market. Registration is free, and is used to monitor the number of people inside the warehouse. Also, shoppers are encouraged to wear masks while browsing. If you plan to buy large items, the foundation asks that you be prepared to take home anything that you purchase.

Shoppers who have not registered online will not be allowed to shop.

To register online for free, click here. The next market will be June 10th from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.