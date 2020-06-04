Mercer Medicine provides free COVID-19 testing to homeless

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As availability for COVID-19 testing increases, medical professionals are reaching out to more people.
Mercer Medicine and Depaul USA’s Daybreak Day provided free testing for the homeless Thursday.
According to a news release, several non-profits organizations and groups granted funds and gifts to enable Mercer Medicine to test the homeless.
Daybreak director Sister Theresa Sullivan says the event helps those with limited resources know their status.
“It’s critical for all of us to be able to have these services,” Sullivan said. “But particularly with our brothers and sisters, who are homeless, because they live so close together. We’ve been working really hard to educate people about COVID and to try to prevent the spread of COVID.”
Mercer Medicine and Daybreak held the event from 9:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m.