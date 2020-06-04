Mercer Medicine provides free COVID-19 testing to homeless

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
9
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As availability for COVID-19 testing increases, medical professionals are reaching out to more people.

Mercer Medicine and Depaul USA’s Daybreak Day provided free testing for the homeless Thursday.

According to a news release, several non-profits organizations and groups granted funds and gifts to enable Mercer Medicine to test the homeless.

Daybreak director Sister Theresa Sullivan says the event helps those with limited resources know their status.

“It’s critical for all of us to be able to have these services,” Sullivan said. “But particularly with our brothers and sisters, who are homeless, because they live so close together. We’ve been working really hard to educate people about COVID and to try to prevent the spread of COVID.”

Mercer Medicine and Daybreak held the event from 9:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m.

Previous articleUPDATE (Thursday, June 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
Next articleUnsettled weather pattern to continue through next week
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.