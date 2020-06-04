Residents hold memorial walk for victims of Death Valley shooting

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dozens of people gathered for a memorial walk in remembrance of the victims of the Death Valley party shooting from 2019.
The mother of 25-year-old Gerald Pennyman who was killed during the June 4th shooting helped lead the walk.
Community leader and Pastor Donald Williams says this is a time for everyone to come together to address the issues in the community to make sure incidents like this do not happen again.
“His mother is going to be fine, his sister is going to be fine, his family is going to be fine, we are going to make it,” Williams said.
The memorial walk began at 3 p.m and started at Fair Street and ended on Suzanne Drive in Macon.