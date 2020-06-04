Rural America’s workforce feeling impact of the coronavirus, protesters fight for slaughterhouse workers

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Rural America’s workforce is feeling the impact of coronavirus. Middle Georgia employees at factories and production plants are fearful of poor work conditions.

Janie Hokanson — an organizer from Middle Georgia Animal Save — says slaughterhouses and meat processing plants are major hot spots for the spread of COVID-19.

During the pandemic, employees at the Perdue Farms meat processing plant in Perry are required to clock-in.

“They are being forced to come to work because they are labeled as essential workers,” said Dee Spencer-Carr, USA Country Liaison Animal Save Moment.

Spencer-Carr says that employees at Perdue Farms are risking their lives on every shift because they are so many people in one space. She says a lot of the workers are minorities — mostly Latino.

“They’re focused to do a job they probably don’t want to do,” added the Liaison.

Spencer-Carr says in March, close to 50 employees walked out the Perry location over COVID-19 concerns.

According to the company, an employee tested positive for the virus. Perdue says the worker quarantined for 14 days with pay.

Spencer-Carr says that incident, along with witnessing workers speak out, gave her and others the push to do something.

Hokanson says to eliminate this problem, companies should transition to a plant-based system where factories and farmers focus on producing plant-based food. She says slaughterhouses aren’t necessary.

“You can get every essential nutrition and vitamin you need on a plant-based diet,” said Hokanson.

Hokanson says if more people boycott meat, the demand for the product will decrease, resulting in fewer employees working in unfit conditions.

We reached out to Perdue farms for comment but we have not heard back.