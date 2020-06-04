|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia donates nearly $6 million to United Way of Central Georgia.
At Coliseum Medical Centers, board chair for United Way Steve Daugherty announced the total amount for their campaign fundraiser for the 2019-2020 year.
Local businesses, donors including the Coliseum donated $5,208,497. Coliseum Medical Center was among the top ten donors.
The annual campaign supports 43 programs along with 29 program partners.
Daugherty says the campaign fundraiser total is a large amount of money but says there is a big need within the community.
“You guys know it better than anybody, you guys see who comes through our doors suffering not only from healthcare issues but poverty and now add the impact of joblessness to the list,” said Daugherty. “ All this money is going to help our community revive and relaunch and be stronger than ever before.”
United Way of Central Georgia is a leading funder of health and human service organizations that impact the lives of Middle Georgians.