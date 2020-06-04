Unsettled weather pattern to continue through next week

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- It’s officially that time of year when showers and thunderstorms are possible on most days.
TONIGHT.
A few showers may linger into the early nighttime hours, but most areas will be dry through daybreak tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a partly cloudy sky.
TOMORROW.
Temperatures will continue to climb the latter to near 90° tomorrow afternoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast. As with many of these summer afternoon thunderstorms, localized damaging winds and small hail are possible. If you have Friday evening plans you will want to bring an umbrella as a few showers could linger through sunset. Temperatures will fall to near 70° overnight.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
Isolated to scattered downpours are expected on both afternoons as temperatures continue to hang out in the middle and upper 80’s. Rain chances will increase early next weekend with the best chances for rain returning on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).