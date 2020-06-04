Unsettled weather pattern to continue through next week

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
6
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- It’s officially that time of year when showers and thunderstorms are possible on most days.

TONIGHT.

A few showers may linger into the early nighttime hours, but most areas will be dry through daybreak tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

Temperatures will continue to climb the latter to near 90° tomorrow afternoon as scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast. As with many of these summer afternoon thunderstorms, localized damaging winds and small hail are possible. If you have Friday evening plans you will want to bring an umbrella as a few showers could linger through sunset. Temperatures will fall to near 70° overnight.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Isolated to scattered downpours are expected on both afternoons as temperatures continue to hang out in the middle and upper 80’s. Rain chances will increase early next weekend with the best chances for rain returning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

