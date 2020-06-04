UPDATE (Thursday, June 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/4/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 49,847 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 4.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|172
|926.67
|13
|31
|Atkinson
|54
|648.26
|2
|10
|Bacon
|137
|1201.33
|3
|13
|Baker
|35
|1123.23
|3
|12
|Baldwin
|380
|855.32
|27
|71
|Banks
|87
|435.39
|1
|13
|Barrow
|333
|385.49
|19
|80
|Bartow
|504
|454.99
|39
|140
|Ben Hill
|84
|504.66
|1
|9
|Berrien
|51
|264.58
|0
|3
|Bibb
|494
|324.68
|29
|140
|Bleckley
|48
|373.89
|0
|3
|Brantley
|61
|317.68
|2
|5
|Brooks
|76
|483.25
|8
|10
|Bryan
|78
|199.3
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|77
|96.9
|2
|11
|Burke
|123
|550.53
|6
|30
|Butts
|240
|953.36
|24
|28
|Calhoun
|136
|2152.92
|6
|18
|Camden
|68
|126.1
|1
|7
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Carroll
|568
|472.86
|28
|104
|Catoosa
|146
|212.3
|0
|10
|Charlton
|32
|241.49
|1
|6
|Chatham
|525
|179.69
|27
|115
|Chattahoochee
|166
|1544.33
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|25
|100.94
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|934
|350.32
|33
|144
|Clarke
|299
|230.39
|15
|50
|Clay
|42
|1471.1
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1282
|420.55
|51
|191
|Clinch
|65
|976.56
|2
|7
|Cobb
|3165
|400.33
|190
|699
|Coffee
|289
|671.44
|15
|67
|Colquitt
|523
|1152.16
|15
|48
|Columbia
|266
|167.68
|8
|36
|Cook
|47
|269.54
|2
|10
|Coweta
|440
|289.47
|9
|53
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Crisp
|238
|1067.79
|8
|39
|Dade
|40
|247.49
|1
|3
|Dawson
|110
|407.09
|1
|18
|DeKalb
|3939
|496.62
|122
|692
|Decatur
|205
|778.82
|6
|24
|Dodge
|52
|255.09
|2
|8
|Dooly
|186
|1388.06
|12
|38
|Dougherty
|1794
|1995.44
|149
|441
|Douglas
|571
|375.89
|25
|127
|Early
|247
|2434.46
|32
|22
|Echols
|130
|3275.38
|0
|5
|Effingham
|77
|120.26
|1
|12
|Elbert
|76
|401.16
|0
|6
|Emanuel
|28
|123.54
|2
|5
|Evans
|6
|56.14
|0
|0
|Fannin
|50
|189.97
|1
|5
|Fayette
|241
|205.03
|13
|40
|Floyd
|292
|292.25
|15
|43
|Forsyth
|535
|211.88
|12
|73
|Franklin
|123
|527.24
|1
|10
|Fulton
|4724
|429.77
|250
|901
|Gilmer
|158
|502.91
|1
|21
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|139
|161.54
|2
|16
|Gordon
|181
|311.81
|16
|35
|Grady
|119
|484.92
|4
|28
|Greene
|73
|390.02
|7
|19
|Gwinnett
|4267
|439.38
|135
|693
|Habersham
|545
|1189.96
|24
|76
|Hall
|2566
|1243.52
|50
|350
|Hancock
|196
|2392.29
|25
|36
|Haralson
|50
|162.75
|4
|14
|Harris
|120
|345.7
|6
|16
|Hart
|36
|137.89
|0
|1
|Heard
|37
|299.11
|3
|8
|Henry
|742
|309.34
|23
|91
|Houston
|390
|248.35
|19
|95
|Irwin
|33
|349.84
|1
|8
|Jackson
|210
|281.12
|6
|36
|Jasper
|45
|316.92
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|38
|250.86
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|47
|306.93
|1
|7
|Jenkins
|22
|256.53
|1
|8
|Johnson
|83
|859.12
|2
|14
|Jones
|48
|167.88
|0
|4
|Lamar
|75
|387.66
|2
|12
|Lanier
|27
|260.84
|2
|7
|Laurens
|108
|228.35
|1
|18
|Lee
|361
|1204.5
|22
|65
|Liberty
|85
|137.31
|1
|14
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|Long
|16
|80.34
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|356
|302.01
|4
|53
|Lumpkin
|101
|298.8
|1
|20
|Macon
|104
|800.74
|6
|36
|Madison
|61
|202.14
|1
|12
|Marion
|59
|711.44
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|70
|324.12
|5
|19
|McIntosh
|15
|102.97
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|99
|470.98
|2
|18
|Miller
|42
|728.66
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|416
|1886.11
|32
|95
|Monroe
|123
|443.61
|11
|25
|Montgomery
|11
|119.25
|0
|1
|Morgan
|38
|198.56
|0
|5
|Murray
|100
|248.38
|1
|11
|Muscogee
|697
|363.73
|21
|110
|Newton
|382
|340
|11
|67
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2319
|0
|31
|128
|Oconee
|120
|287.51
|9
|21
|Oglethorpe
|63
|413.39
|7
|13
|Paulding
|340
|197.05
|11
|72
|Peach
|76
|277.63
|4
|23
|Pickens
|50
|149.12
|4
|13
|Pierce
|109
|557.69
|4
|23
|Pike
|57
|302.23
|3
|11
|Polk
|138
|317.37
|1
|13
|Pulaski
|43
|394.75
|2
|6
|Putnam
|97
|443.23
|9
|16
|Quitman
|14
|610.29
|1
|4
|Rabun
|25
|147.18
|1
|10
|Randolph
|181
|2679.89
|19
|33
|Richmond
|609
|301.13
|25
|170
|Rockdale
|302
|318.03
|8
|74
|Schley
|17
|322.27
|1
|7
|Screven
|56
|402.88
|3
|17
|Seminole
|45
|552.83
|2
|8
|Spalding
|281
|406.6
|22
|52
|Stephens
|144
|546.95
|3
|27
|Stewart
|54
|881.06
|1
|14
|Sumter
|490
|1666.72
|44
|138
|Talbot
|40
|649.56
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|29
|114.12
|0
|3
|Taylor
|23
|289.02
|2
|10
|Telfair
|38
|242.9
|1
|7
|Terrell
|217
|2562.89
|26
|52
|Thomas
|349
|785.49
|32
|68
|Tift
|277
|678.42
|18
|69
|Toombs
|60
|222.36
|4
|11
|Towns
|27
|224.36
|1
|9
|Treutlen
|13
|190.36
|0
|1
|Troup
|363
|515.52
|11
|84
|Turner
|134
|1659.24
|13
|28
|Twiggs
|18
|222.61
|1
|6
|Union
|48
|189.46
|1
|13
|Unknown
|1196
|0
|0
|36
|Upson
|289
|1099.82
|34
|43
|Walker
|178
|255.71
|0
|5
|Walton
|288
|300.58
|15
|51
|Ware
|238
|663.82
|14
|56
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|8
|Wayne
|22
|73.4
|0
|3
|Webster
|13
|509.8
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|13
|164.37
|0
|0
|White
|110
|346.37
|3
|24
|Whitfield
|427
|407.94
|7
|30
|Wilcox
|117
|1331.06
|13
|20
|Wilkes
|34
|339.52
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|70
|784.84
|7
|23
|Worth
|228
|1131.96
|21
|47
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 590,957 (496,331 COVID-19 tests; 94,626 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 49,847
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 8,557 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 3 p.m. ET on 6/3 listed 815 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,147 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
