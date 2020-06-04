Perry hosts ‘Virtual Game Night’ on Friday

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry will host a second “Virtual Game Night” featuring a Perry themed BINGO game on Friday. This comes from a news release from the City of Perry.
Officials say the virtual is free and begin at 7 p.m. on the City of Perry’s Facebook page. Mayor Randall Walker will host the game.
City of Perry residency is not required to play or win.
Anya Turpin — City of Perry Special Events Coordinator — said, “players marking off the spaces on their game cards will learn about important topics such as the 2020 Census, their local first responders, and more. Join us for another virtual game night offering old-fashioned family fun with a new twist!”
City officials encourage participants to print their BINGO cards before Friday’s event.