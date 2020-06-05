Bibb deputies need public’s assistance in entering auto investigation

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need the public’s assistance identifying and locating a man in connection with an entering auto investigation.
The suspect was seen in video and photographs breaking into vehicles on Orange Street.
The incident occurred on May 26, 2020.
If you know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.