DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As protests continue nationwide surrounding George Floyd’s death, a Middle Georgia police chief and a deputy both share a message.

“You got to follow the law and do the right thing,” said Dublin chief of police Tim Chatman.

Chatman says he was hurt when he heard about the George Floyd case. He says the video brought up memories of when he experienced racism working undercover.

“The officer was saying, you’re wearing that contraband. I was oblivious to what he was talking about. I was like, what do you mean contraband? I had on a Charlotte Hornets T-shirt,” said Chatman.

Chief Chatman says that’s not the first time something like that happened. He says, thankfully, nothing happened to him but that’s not the case for everyone.

As the father of three black sons, Chatman says he knows the pain and hardships of being black. He says he consistently teaches his boys how to respond if they get pulled over and he also educates them on accountability.

“I dont not teach my children that they can get away with stuff,” expressed the chief.

Bibb County Sheriff deputy Trinicholas Carswell says as an officer, the George Floyd incident was not only painful to watch but embarrassing.

Carswell explains now is the best time to be an officer of color to help push change.

“We get an opportunity to bridge the gap, we get to go out in the community and interact with people and let them see that we are not the monster that they think,” explained Carswell. “We are human beings just like them, we are here for them, we love them and want to help them.”

Chief Chatman agrees and has increased the number of black officers in his department because he says it’s necessary to represent the people they serve.

Chatman says he is not naive and knows that there are unlawful cops. He says it’s up to the department to call them out and to train the rest to help stop racial disparities within law enforcement.

Both Chatman and Carswell encourage protest as long as they remain peaceful.