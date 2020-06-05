It’s the Law: Protesting Rights

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

This week, we are seeing protest around the world following the death of George Floyd, a man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. At the same time during these protests we are also seeing violence, vandalism and some arrests.

J Davis breaks down your rights when it comes to gathering and protesting.

He also explains when arrests are necessary and his opinion about what needs to change when it comes to police violence.

